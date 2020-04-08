Rose Marie Foster (Laymon)
March 21,1960- April 4, 2020

MUSCATINE — Rose Marie Foster (Laymon), 60, of Muscatine passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Rose was born on March 21,1960, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Carl and Agnes Laymon, She was graduate of Louisa-Muscatine High School. She married Gary Foster in 1990. She worked as a LPN at the Muscatine County Home until it was closed. She had exceptional talent in knitting and  crocheting. Those left to honor her memory include two brothers, Dale Laymon, and wife, Lorraine, of Gallatin, Tennessee, and Carl Laymon, and wife, Heather, of Muscatine, Iowa; five nieces, Angela Myhr, Angela Hall, Serenna Laymon, Samantha Laymon and Sarah Laymon; four great-nephews; and two great-nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

