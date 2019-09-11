October 5, 1930-September 3, 2019
WAPELLO — Rose Marie Sorensen Carlson died on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.
Rose was born on October 5, 1930, in Humboldt, Iowa, the eldest daughter of Ralph P. and Mary Bernice Callahan Sorensen. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School, Tobin Business College and attended Fort Dodge Junior College. She married Gerald E. Carlson in 1950. She was affiliated with Wilson Accounting in Wapello, Iowa, for 10 years and then joined Louisa Publishing for 20 years, retiring in 1995.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, West Liberty, Chapter ET of P.E.O., Chapter G of TTT, and the Wapello Study Club. Rose was a longtime, quiet volunteer in the Wapello community. She served on the Resident's Care Committee as Secretary of the Trustees for the Wapello Nursing Home, Secretary of the Keck Memorial Library Board of Trustees, helped organize and served as an officer on the Friends of Keck Board, served as a Social Security Representative Payee and on the Food Pantry Board. Rose was also a supporter of other civic organizations in Wapello and Louisa County.
Survivors include two children and spouses, a son, Gary and Sheryl Carlson of Muscatine, and a daughter, Sharon and Mike Duytschaver.
She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Christopher and Kristen Carlson of Overland Park, Kansas; Shay and Joe Heller of Gilbert, Arizona; Jeff and Sara Duytschaver of North Liberty, Iowa; Katie and Jake Howard of West Liberty, Iowa; Sarah and Jeff Neal of Bettendorf, Iowa; Ann and Robert Godley of Atlanta, Georgia; Brad and Lenn Wetzel of Overland Park, Kansas.
Rose also leaves behind 13 great-grandchildren: Charlie Rose and Lucy Howard, Maxwell and Henry Duytschaver, Hayden and Harper Carlson, Connor and Colin Heller, Caitlin and Megan Godley, Alexa Neal, and Auriene and Trevor Jamison (Wetzel).
Other survivors include a brother-in-law, Elmer Kolnes, many nieces, nephews and special friends. She was proceeded in death by her husband in 1983, her parents, parents-in-law, three sisters and one daughter-in-law.
Per Rose's request, there will be no formal service. A family graveside ceremony will be held with burial in North Lawn Cemetery in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Memorials may be made to Keck Memorial Library in Wapello, Wapello Fire and Rescue Department or a local food pantry. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty is in charge of arrangements.
