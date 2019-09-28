{{featured_button_text}}

September 26, 2019

MUSCATINE - Roxie R. Nichols, 79, of Muscatine passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, surrounded by her family at Unity Point Trinity Rock Island.

Services will be noon Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Wesley United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Tuesday at the church.

The complete obituary is available at www.NicholsBewley.com.

