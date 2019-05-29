March 22, 1973-May 23, 2019
KEOKUK — Roy Dorsey, 46, of Keokuk, Iowa, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Fort Madison Community Hospital.
He was born on March 22, 1973, in Keokuk, the son of Carla Dorsey McKune.
Roy graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1991.
Roy was currently employed at OCI Iowa Fertilizer Company in Wever, Iowa. Prior to that he had worked at HTH Company in Muscatine, Iowa.
He enjoyed deer hunting and trading Magic the Gathering cards. Roy loved riding his motorcycle and traveling. He was a loving father and enjoyed spending time with his sons.
Roy is survived by his grandmother, Helen Thorn of Keokuk; two sons, Vaughn Dorsey of Shakopee, Minn., and Alex Zier of Kahoka, Mo.; one sister, Becky (Bruce) Anderson of Bricelyn, Minn.; two brothers, Cheyenne McKune of Fort Madison and Curtis McKune (Valkyrie Clancy) of Keokuk; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Hubert Thorn, and his mother, Carla McKune.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk with Pastor Gregg Wiegel officiating. Burial will be in the Hickory Grove Cemetery. After the committal service there will be a light luncheon at the Lake Cooper Foundation Building at 810 Main St. in Keokuk.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home with the family meeting with friends at that time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ManCountry.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
