March 25, 1947-June 3, 2020
KEOKUK — Ruby Rexene Longcor, age 73, of Keokuk, passed away Wednesday, June 3 at Mississippi Valley Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center. A visitation for Ruby will be held at Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown on Wednesday, June 10 at 12 p.m., followed by funeral services at 1 p.m. at the Iowa Veteran's Home Cemetery. For additional questions or to leave a condolence, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.
To plant a tree in memory of Ruby Longcor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
