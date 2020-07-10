Russell F. Anderson Jr.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 5, 1951-July 8, 2020

MUSCATINE — Russell Fremont Anderson Jr., 69, of rural Muscatine died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his brothers' home in Sherrard, Ill. Russ or Monte as his family called him, asked for cremation to be accorded upon death and to have a private family celebration of his life. Speer Funeral Home, Aledo, Ill., is assisting the family and condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.

Russ was born on February 5, 1951, in Davenport, Iowa, to Russell Fremont and Dorothy May (Burnaugh) Anderson Sr. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Russ was a heavy equipment operator with Local #150 Operating Engineers. He loved to tinker with anything that had a motor and especially enjoyed fishing and living the simple life with his friends at the Muscatine Power and Boat Club and his faithful canine companion, Lulu.

Russ is survived by his siblings, Susan K. and Jerry McDonough of Pueblo, Colo., Gregory K. Anderson of Burlington, Iowa, Tonya R. Burch of Burlington and Scott and Vicky Anderson of Sherrard; his step-mother, Eileen Anderson of Ava, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews. Russ was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Frank C. Anderson; and his beloved dog, Sweet Pea/Bubba.

The family would like to thank everyone at the Muscatine Power and Boat Club for their friendship with Russ over the years; the Muscatine VFW Post #1565 for all the trips to the VA Hospital; and to Unity Point Hospice for the compassionate care given to Russ in his final days.

