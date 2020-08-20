× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 5, 1940-August 15, 2020

DES MOINES — Russell John Kruse, 80, of Johnston, formerly of West Des Moines, Davenport and West Liberty, died on August 15, 2020, at the Des Moines VA Medical Center from natural causes.

Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Iles Funeral Homes Westover Chapel, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines. Graveside service and burial: 11 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery, 3300 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Self-Help International or the Des Moines Gay Men's Chorus. For expanded obituary, visit www.ilesfuneralhomes.com.

Russ was born on January 5, 1940, on a farm near Nichols, to Clarence John and Erdine L. Atkins Kruse. He grew up on the family farm near West Liberty, was graduated from West Liberty Community Schools in 1958, attended one year at Iowa State University, and received an AA degree in business from Muscatine Community College in 1962.

He married Doris Elizabeth Kemper on July 15, 1962, and they raised three children together in Davenport, where he lived for 34 years. They divorced in 2000, after which he moved to West Des Moines. In 2018, he moved to the Bishop Drumm Retirement Center in Johnston.