April 17, 1933-September 12, 2018
MUSCATINE — Russell L. Cole, 85, of Muscatine passed away on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 14, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Sammy Barger will officiate. Pallbearers will be the grandchildren. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9 until 11 a.m. on Friday, September 14, 2018, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Chapel of Praise or the family, in care of Faye. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Russell was born on April 17, 1933, in Missouri, the son of George and Clone Cole. He married Faye Deloris Smith.
He worked for GPC as a grain operator for 32 years, retiring in 1996. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, rock hunting and making jewelry.
Russell is survived by his wife, Faye, of Muscatine; his children, Norman Cole and wife, Patty, and Pamela Fuller and husband, David, all of Muscatine; his grandchildren, Travis Fuller and wife, Brianna, Annie Cole and Nancy Chapman, Tyson Fuller and Leslie Brokke, Joe Cole and wife, Kym, and MacKenzie Miles, and husband, Charlie; and three great-grandchildren, Heather and Jayden Cole, and Harper Miles.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, David Russell Cole; and one granddaughter, Melissa Sue Cole.
