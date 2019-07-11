September 27, 1924-July 8, 2019
WAPELLO - Ruth Irene Wonders, age 94, of Wapello died Monday, July 8, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City. The daughter of Virgil and Ruth (Pepple) Bailey, she was born on September 27, 1924, in Millersburg, Illinois. Ruth married Anthony Knight in 1941 in Illinois. She later married Herbert C. Wonders on October 2, 1968, in Illinois. He preceded her in death on April 2, 1993.
Ruth was a homemaker and loved quilting, cooking, crossword puzzles, spending time with her family, and especially red roses.
Her family includes three daughters, Jimmie Jo Hussel of Morning Sun, Karen (Roger) Delzell of Morning Sun, and Jeanne Wonders (Eric) Wagner of Wapello; a son, Dean (Diane) Knight of Fox River Grove, Illinois; stepchildren, Paul (Kate) Wonders of Wapello, Tim Wonders of Burlington, Greg Wonders of Alaska, Cheryl Hamilton of Morning Sun, Sophronia Jarrard of Muscatine, and Geri Van Dolah of Mount Pleasant; and numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herbert; a brother, Anthony; a niece, Diana; a stepson, Danny; and 10 brothers and sisters.
The funeral ceremony for Ruth Wonders will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home in Wapello with Pastor Rob Carleton officiating. Burial will follow at the Wapello Cemetery. The family will meet friends on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home.
Memorial gifts will benefit the Wapello Community Ambulance Service and the Morning Sun Community Ambulance Service.
Condolences may be given and viewed at www.dudgeonmcculley.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.