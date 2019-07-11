{{featured_button_text}}
Ruth Irene Wonders

September 27, 1924-July 8, 2019

WAPELLO - Ruth Irene Wonders, age 94, of Wapello died Monday, July 8, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City. The daughter of Virgil and Ruth (Pepple) Bailey, she was born on September 27, 1924, in Millersburg, Illinois. Ruth married Anthony Knight in 1941 in Illinois. She later married Herbert C. Wonders on October 2, 1968, in Illinois. He preceded her in death on April 2, 1993.

Ruth was a homemaker and loved quilting, cooking, crossword puzzles, spending time with her family, and especially red roses.

Her family includes three daughters, Jimmie Jo Hussel of Morning Sun, Karen (Roger) Delzell of Morning Sun, and Jeanne Wonders (Eric) Wagner of Wapello; a son, Dean (Diane) Knight of Fox River Grove, Illinois; stepchildren, Paul (Kate) Wonders of Wapello, Tim Wonders of Burlington, Greg Wonders of Alaska, Cheryl Hamilton of Morning Sun, Sophronia Jarrard of Muscatine, and Geri Van Dolah of Mount Pleasant; and numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herbert; a brother, Anthony; a niece, Diana; a stepson, Danny; and 10 brothers and sisters.

The funeral ceremony for Ruth Wonders will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home in Wapello with Pastor Rob Carleton officiating. Burial will follow at the Wapello Cemetery. The family will meet friends on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home.

Memorial gifts will benefit the Wapello Community Ambulance Service and the Morning Sun Community Ambulance Service.

Condolences may be given and viewed at www.dudgeonmcculley.com.

