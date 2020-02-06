February 16, 1992-February 1, 2020
MUSCATINE — Ruth Pauline Janowski, 27, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals, peacefully surrounded by numerous family and friends.
A Celebration of Ruth's Life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Rendezvous Banquet Facility, 3127 Lucas St., Muscatine. Ruth's final wishes to be cremated were facilitated by the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home of Muscatine. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial gifts to the Muscatine Humane Society in Ruth's name. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Ruth was born February 16, 1992, in Muscatine, the daughter of Bernie and Sheila Jones Blaskowski. She married Ben Janowski on July 18, 2015, in Muscatine.
Ruth graduated from Muscatine Community College in 2013. She worked at Pizza Ranch in Muscatine, where she loved her job.
She loved animals, especially her cats, fish, and bearded dragon. Ruth loved shopping for fish and dreaming of the day she could talk her husband, Ben, into getting a dog. She enjoyed flowers, nature, and the outdoors. Ruth liked superheroes (she had a secret crush on Captain America) and cheesy 60's Science Fiction ("Star Trek"). She loved attending music concerts with Ben. Ruth loved exploring different craft beer breweries with Ben and their friends. She had an infectious smile that would light up any room. Ruth cared deeply about every person that she knew, selflessly giving of herself at any time. Her final act of organ donation was a reflection of her loving, caring nature.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Ben, of Muscatine; her parents, Bernie and Sheila Blaskowski, of Fruitland; six siblings, Bernard Blaskowski (Kelsie) and their children, Nevaeh and Avery, of Fort Riley, Kansas, Faith Lane (Jake) and their child, Enoch, of West Liberty, Christiana Tomkins (James) of Muscatine, George Blaskowski of West Liberty, Letha Blaskowski of West Liberty and Tikvah Blaskowski of Fruitland; in-laws, Brad and Jackie Janowski, of Minneapolis, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Jennifer Crumly, of Cedar Falls; brother-in-law, Nicolas Janowski, Minneapolis, Minnesota; and many dear friends and co-workers.
She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.
