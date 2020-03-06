December 15, 1927-March 3, 2020

MUSCATINE — Ruth Reist, 92, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Lutheran Living.

Funeral service will be held at Shepherd of the Cross Lutheran Church on Saturday, March 7, at 11 a.m. Pastor Aleese Kenitzer will officiate. There will be a luncheon at the church following the service. Burial will be in Illinois City Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the church. Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Ruth was born on December 15, 1927, in Lockwood, Missouri, the daughter of George Walter and Mamie Bell Hidlebaugh James. She married Herman Reist Jr. on June 5, 1971. Ruth was a member of Shepherd of the Cross Lutheran Church. She enjoyed going for dinner with her family and friends.

Those left to honor her memory include her son, Doug Reist and wife, Candis, of Muscatine; her brother, Robert James and wife, Bobett, of Peoria, Ill.; and three grandsons, Kyle Reist and his daughter, MaKennah, Darren Reist and his two children, Libby and Ryan, and Eric Reist.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Gary Kane; six brothers; and three sisters.

