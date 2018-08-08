September 25, 1997-August 5, 2018
MUSCATINE — Sadie Elize Alvarado, 20, of Muscatine passed away on Sunday, August 5, 2018. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 10, 2018, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Sadie's name. Online condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Sadie was born on September 25, 1997, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Brandy Martinez and Ruben Alvarado. Sadie attended Muscatine High School, obtained her associate's degree from MCC and was currently pursuing a nursing degree at Southeastern Iowa Community College. She was employed as a CNA at the Wapello Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Sadie loved the outdoors and back-road settings, playing softball, kayaking, tubing, going to the races and most of all spending time with her friends.
Sadie will be deeply missed by her mother, Brandy (Joshua Gilpin) Martinez, of Muscatine; father, Ruben Alvarado, of Columbus Junction; maternal grandparents, Ismael and Sherry Martinez, of Muscatine; paternal grandparents, Ruben and Olvia Alvarado, of Columbus Junction; siblings, Ismael Andrade and Ivan, Adrian and Ilanie Alvarado, all of Muscatine; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
