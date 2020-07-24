× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 11, 1946-July 20, 2020

WILTON — Sally Sue Peirce, age 74, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Wilton Retirement Community. A private family funeral service will be held. Burial will take place in Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton. Memorials may be given to the Wilton Retirement Community. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Sally was born in Keokuk, Iowa, on April 11, 1946, the daughter of Jack and Frances (Raines) Woodin. She graduated from Wilton High School, graduating with the Class of 1965. Sally married William Peirce on August 7, 1969, in Rock Island, Illinois. They later divorced.

She was a homemaker, who cherished taking care of her family. Sally also worked for several local businesses and volunteered. Sally was most notably remembered for selling Avon on her moped. Sally was a former member of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. She enjoyed listening to country music and was a huge fan of The Oak Ridge Boys. Sally also loved playing cards, especially King's Corners with her grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Todd (Tammy) Peirce of Eastvale, California, Terri (Chad) Griep of DeWitt, Iowa, and Tim (Brandy) Peirce of Muscatine, Iowa; and five grandchildren, Christopher Peirce, Allison Peirce, Ingrid Peirce, Max Peirce and Lyndsay Griep. She was preceded in death by her parents.

