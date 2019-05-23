{{featured_button_text}}
Sandy Mae "Dewitt" Quinn

March 28, 1961-May 21, 2019

MUSCATINE — Sandy M. Quinn passed away May 21, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City surrounded by loved ones. Sandy was born March 28, 1961, in Muscatine to Betty Estabrook and Jerry DeWitt. She married Mike Quinn on October 29, 1989. They were married until 1996. Sandy worked as a RN. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with family. Survivors include her mother, Betty Estabrook; daughter, Jennifer Quinn; sisters, Wanda (Doug) Schrader, Vicky (John) Mills, Julie (Dave) Schultz, Dianne Hall and Darla Gonzales; and brothers, Dean (Shannon) Estabrook and Dennis (Debbie) Estabrook. Sandy was preceded in death by her father, Jerry; stepfather, Earl Estabrook; twin sister, Candy; her son, Joshua; and brother, Donald.

A celebration of life will be held at Masonic Lodge in Columbus City, Iowa, from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 25.

