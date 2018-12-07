January 23, 1951-December 4, 2018
MUSCATINE — Sanjuanita "Janie" Cavazos Dominguez, 67, of Muscatine passed away on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at Select Medical Center - Davenport.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 10, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family in care of, Bettina. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Janie was born on January 23, 1951, in Mission, Texas, the daughter of Amado Cavazos Sr. and Maria Quintero Cavazos. She married Jose Dominguez on October 3, 1970, in Iowa.
She owned and operated La Familia Restaurant and Store with her sister, Aminta. Janie also volunteered her time at the migrant center. She enjoyed gambling and loved and adored her grandchildren. Janie was kind with a wicked sense of humor. She would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Jose; one son, Jose Amado Dominguez and wife, Sulema, of Muscatine; two daughters, Bettina Hilda Sowers and husband, Dan, of Muscatine, and Reina Dominguez of McAllen, Texas; six grandchildren, Robert and Mark Sanchez, Ayden and Xadrian Dominguez, and Alexa and Mia Mata; one brother, Amado Cavazos Jr. and wife, Enriqueta; and two sisters, Hilda Campos and husband, Andres, of LaGrange, Texas, and Maria Frakes and husband, Steven, of McAllen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Aminta Cavazos; and one brother, Martin Valdez.
