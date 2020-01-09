{{featured_button_text}}
Scott Kean Bisbey

July 30, 1957-January 6, 2020

WILTON, Iowa - Scott Kean Bisbey, 62, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, at his home. A memorial gathering will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton. Memorials may be given to Iowa City Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Scott was born on July 30, 1957, the son of Donald and Vera (Jensen) Bisbey in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He attended Muscatine High School, graduating with the Class of 1975. Scott married Nancy Beth Rich on October 6, 2001, on his family farm in Letts, Iowa.

After graduation, Scott began working in appliance repair for Montgomery Ward and Fox Appliance in Burlington. Scott then attended Hamilton Technical College in Davenport, where he received his degree as an Electronics Technician and later earned his Journeyman License. He began as an electrician for Shaw Electric and later Advanced Electric, Weaver Enterprises, and finally River Cities Engineering, where he was a project supervisor. He also operated M.A.R.S. appliance repair shop in Muscatine. Scott could fix anything.

Scott enjoyed flying model airplanes and building and launching model rockets. He also enjoyed the outdoors, especially ice fishing, and riding motorcycles and snowmobiles. He also liked drawing and bowled and shot pool in local leagues. Scott enjoyed gardening and raised over 200 cactus plants. Most of all, Scott treasured spending time with his family and friends.

Scott will be dearly missed by his wife, Nancy; two children, Caitlin and Alex Iwanowski; his parents, Vera and Dick “Dak” Clevenger; two brothers, Russell (Kris) Bisbey and Norman (Delka) Bisbey; three sisters, Janene (Tony) Herrold, Jennifer (Kyle) Bermel, and Heather (Joshua) Hedden; and many nieces and nephews.

Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents; and his father, Don Bisbey.

