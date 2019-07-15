June 12, 2019
IOWA CITY — Sean E. Jones, 44, of Iowa City died Friday, June 12, 2019, at the Bird House, Hospice Home of Johnson County with staff and his wife by his side.
Services celebrating Sean's life will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 19th at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City, where there will be a time of visitation from 5 p.m. until services. A memorial fund has been established to benefit his children's future. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with Sean's family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
