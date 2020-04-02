040220-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

Marlin G. Allchin, 86, of Muscatine died Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory, Davenport.

E. June Ford Clayton, 86, of Letts died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Unity Point – Trinity Muscatine. Arrangements: Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Wapello.

Nancy J. Miller, 71, of Moline died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Patty Samuelson, 57, of Muscatine died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Arrangements: Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine.

Joan Thurness, 87, of West Liberty died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Simpson Memorial Home, West Liberty. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.

