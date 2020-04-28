042820-musc-obt-pending Pendings List
Charlene Hixon, 96, of Iowa City died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Windmill Manor in Coralville. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.

Eleanor L. Houseman Frenzel, 94, of Wilton, Iowa, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Wilton Retirement Community. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton, Iowa.

Jose Gabriel Martinez, 58, of West Liberty, Iowa, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.

