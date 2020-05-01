050120-qct-obt-pending Pendings List
050120-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

Charlene Ann Nichols Hixon, 96, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Windmill Manor, Coralville. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.

Thelma J. Nopoulos, 88, of Wilton, Iowa, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Wilton Retirement Community. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton, Iowa.

