050620-musc-obt-pending Pendings List
0 entries

050620-musc-obt-pending Pendings List

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Stacie Jo Harris, 61, of Wilton, Iowa, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton.

To plant a tree in memory of 050620-musc-obt-pending List as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News