051920-mus-obt-pending Pendings List

Joel R. Ballenger, 61, of Moscow, Iowa, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Durant, Iowa.

Carl Leroy Johnson Jr., 69 of Muscatine died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Pearl Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Muscatine. Arrangements: Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services.

