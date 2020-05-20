052020-qct-obt-pending Pendings List
0 entries

052020-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jason Michael Polman, 39, of West Liberty, Iowa, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty.

To plant a tree in memory of 052020-qct-obt-pending List as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News