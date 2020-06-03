060320-musc-obt-pending Pendings List
060320-musc-obt-pending Pendings List

Raymond Smith, 92 and his wife, Betty Lou Smith, 90, of Columbus Junction, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the Morning Sun Care Center only a few hours apart with family by their side. Arrangements: Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral Home in Columbus Junction.

