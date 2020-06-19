061920-musc-obt-pending Pendings List
Evelyn May Stroughmatt, 54, of Muscatine died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Trinity – Muscatine. Arrangements: Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine.

