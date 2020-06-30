063020-qct-obt-pending Pebdings List
Rob Black, 67, of Atalissa died at his home Sunday, June 28, 2020. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty.

Charles "Chuck" Wolf, 89, of Iowa City died Sunday June 28, 2020, at Melrose Meadows in Iowa City. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Branch.

