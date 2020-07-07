070720-musc-obt-pending Pendings List
Henry Filmore Melick, 99, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Grand Living at Bridgewater, Coralville, IA. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.

