070820-musc-obt-pending Pendings List

Alice Roush, 97, of Muscatine died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Lutheran Living. Arrangements: Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine.

Carol S. Umlandt, 66, of Muscatine died Monday, July 6, 2020 at Lutheran Living. Arrangements: Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine.

