072220-musc-obt-pending Pendings List

Carmen Cisneros, 91, formerly of Mason City, Iowa, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her daughter, Virginia's home. Arrangements: Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, Muscatine.

Glean E. “Ike” McCleeary, 90, of Moline died Monday, July 20, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

