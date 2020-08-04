080420-musc-obt-pending Pendings List

You have permission to edit this article.
John A. Mayers, 70, of Moline, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, in Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

