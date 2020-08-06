080620-musc-obt-pending Pendings List

You have permission to edit this article.
Craig L. Shellabarger, 59, of Columbus Junction died Monday, August 3, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services, Columbus Junction.

