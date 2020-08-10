You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
081020-musc-obt-pending Pendings List
0 entries

081020-musc-obt-pending Pendings List

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wilma Marie Johnston, 95, of Wapello, died Friday, August 7, 2020, at Specialty Care in Wapello. Arrangements: Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Wapello.

Marcia Gayle Sorensen, 73, formerly of West Branch and West Liberty died August 7, 2020, at her home in Audubon, Iowa. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Branch.

To plant a tree in memory of 081020-musc-obt-pending List as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News