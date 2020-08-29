082920-musc-obt-pending Pendings List

 Skip to main content
Penny J. Kirschbaum, 54, of Wilton, Iowa, died on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton.

