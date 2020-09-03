090320-musc-obt-pending Pendings List

 Skip to main content
Virginia "Ginni" Potter, 70, of West Branch, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.

