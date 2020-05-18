Funerals
0 entries

Funerals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Today

No services scheduled.

Tomorrow

No services scheduled.

Pending

Dorothy E. Carey, 101, of West Liberty died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.

To plant a tree in memory of Today s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News