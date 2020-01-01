{{featured_button_text}}

Herbert Joseph “Joe” Oxley, 63, of West Branch, Iowa, died Monday, December 30, 2019. Arrangements: The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Branch.

Waneta F. Wear, 95, of West Liberty, Iowa, died Sunday December 29, 2019, at Mercy Hospice in Iowa City. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.

