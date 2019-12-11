{{featured_button_text}}

Betty L. Eaton, 92, of Muscatine died Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lutheran Living. Arrangements: The Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, Muscatine, formerly the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremations Services.

C. Bruce Hierseman, 64, of West Branch, Iowa, died Friday, December 6, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Branch.

To plant a tree in memory of 121119-mus-obt-pending List as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments