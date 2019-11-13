{{featured_button_text}}

Kitty Woodruff Jarvis, 71, of Wapello died Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Wapello Specialty Care. Arrangements: Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral Home, formerly Dungeon-McCully Funeral Home, Wapello.

Jerry Wayne Roberts, 75, of West Branch died Sunday, November 10, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Branch.

