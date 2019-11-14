{{featured_button_text}}

LaVonne Klopfenstein, 90, of Winfield died Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at home. Arrangements: The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral Home, formerly Honts Funeral Home, Winfield.

