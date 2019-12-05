{{featured_button_text}}

Emogene Kimball, 94, of Buffalo Prairie, Ill., died Wednesday December 4, 2019, at Mercer Manor in Aledo, Ill. Arrangements: Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.

