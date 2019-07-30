{{featured_button_text}}

Donald R. Chelf, 87, formerly of West Liberty, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.

Michael A. Hoekstra, 67, of Wilton died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital, Fond du Lac, Wis. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton.

Dennis Lee Reeves, 73, of Muscatine died Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services, Muscatine.

Rita A. Urmie, 69, of Wilton died Monday, July 29, 2019, at her home. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments