Donald R. Chelf, 87, formerly of West Liberty, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.
Michael A. Hoekstra, 67, of Wilton died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital, Fond du Lac, Wis. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton.
Dennis Lee Reeves, 73, of Muscatine died Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services, Muscatine.
Rita A. Urmie, 69, of Wilton died Monday, July 29, 2019, at her home. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.