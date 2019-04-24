{{featured_button_text}}

Sandra “Sandy” Axtell, 78, of Muscatine died Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services, Muscatine.

Doris Heick, 82, of West Branch died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at her home. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Branch.

Wilma Louise Weinard, 94, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Windmill Manor Care Center, Coralville. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.

