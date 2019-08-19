{{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy H. Bland, 91, of Durant, Iowa, died on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Genesis East, Davenport. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Durant, Iowa.

Arlene Buckman, 86, of Conesville, died on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Colonial Manor, Columbus Junction. Arrangements: Sorden-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services, Lone Tree, Iowa.

