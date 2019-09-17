{{featured_button_text}}

Thomas H. Bohnsack, 47, of Wilton, Iowa, died Monday, September 16, 2019, at his home in Wilton. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton.

Pauletta Joyce Broyles, 73, of West Branch, Iowa, died Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Arrangements: The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Branch.

