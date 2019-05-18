{{featured_button_text}}

Mabel D. DeVore, 80, of Moscow, Iowa, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at her home in Moscow. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton.

James Calvin Hammond, 72, of Muscatine died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Unity Point Muscatine. Arrangemetns: Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, Muscatine.

