Elizabeth "Peggy" M. Axel, 95, of Muscatine died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus. Arrangements: Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, Muscatine.

Jay D. LaRue, 52, of Muscatine died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Arrangements: Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services, Muscatine.

Manuel R. Quinones, 82, of Columbus City, Iowa, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Colonial Manor. Arrangements: Stacy-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services.

Barbara M. Wilson, 93, of Muscatine died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Sunnybrook. Arrangements: Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, Muscatine.

