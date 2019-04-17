Try 3 months for $3

Laura Jean Hines, 87, of Muscatine died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus. Arrangements: Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home

Helen Lee Lodge, 63, of Nevada, Mo., died Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Wichita, Kan. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.

Myron Lee Puck, 82, of Stockton, Iowa, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at Courtyard Estates of Walcott, Iowa. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Durant, Iowa.

Janice L. Ritchie, 82, died Sunday April 14, 2019, at Mercy Hospice in Iowa City. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.

