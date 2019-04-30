{{featured_button_text}}

David E. Delever, 68, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Wilton, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his home in Cedar Rapids. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton, Iowa.

Dorothy J. Phelps, 95 of West Liberty, Iowa, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Simpson Home in West Liberty. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty.

Joanna Zaimes, 85 of West Liberty died Monday, April 29, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty.

