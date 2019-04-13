Try 3 months for $3

Louis E. Brammeier, 92, of Wilton, Iowa, died on Friday, April 12, 2019 at his home in Wilton. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton.

John Ferd Wanfalt, 84, of Wapello died Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Wapello Specialty Care. Arrangements: Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home, Wapello.

Tags

Load comments