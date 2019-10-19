{{featured_button_text}}

Richard F. “Dick” Bussan, 82, of Geneseo, Ill., died on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at home in Apache Junction, Ariz. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.

Mary Lou Robertson, 81, of Thomson, Ill., previously of Savanna, Ill., died Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.

Judy A. Stack, 64, of Muscatine died on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at home. Davenport. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments